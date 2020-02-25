‘He’s been training really well’: Solskjaer praises Man United forward

Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that he has been delighted by Anthony Martial’s attitude and application at Manchester United in recent weeks.

The French striker has been in good form in recent weeks and he has scored in his last three games for the Red Devils to help them find some consistency.

Martial was on the score-sheet on Sunday as he netted Manchester United’s second goal in their 3-0 victory over Watford at Old Trafford as the Red Devils underlined their status as top-four challengers.

The 24-year-old has found himself as one of Manchester United’s key forwards this season after the exits of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez last summer were followed up by Marcus Rashford’s back injury.

Martial has scored 15 goals and made three assists in all competitions this season, and Solskjaer has insisted that he has been very happy with how the forward has been performing in recent weeks.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, Solskjaer said: “Anthony is still learning. He’s played in a wide role for many, many years, but he’s getting more and more used to playing as a No9 now.

“He’s been training really well and doing extra work. He’s playing every game and becoming fitter and fitter.

“As a result he’s becoming more and more confident scoring different type of goals.”

Martial will be expecting to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils host Club Brugge in the return leg of their Europa League last 32 tie on Thursday night.

The Red Devils will then take on Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

