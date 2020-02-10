Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides Man United update on Scott McTominay

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals that Scott McTominay is making good progress in his recovery from injury at Man United

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Monday 10 February 2020, 00:00 UK
Scott McTominay
Scott McTominay (Photo: Adidas)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Scott McTominay is making good progress in his recovery from injury for Manchester United.

The 23-year-old has not featured for the Red Devils since Boxing Day due to injury but he is now closing in on a comeback for the Red Devils.

McTominay jetted off to Spain with the rest of the Manchester United squad at the weekend as Solskjaer’s men prepare for some warm weather training during their winter break.

Now, Solskjaer has revealed that the Scottish midfielder is doing well in his recovery from injury.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports, Solskjaer said: “Scotty has done better in his recovery than we thought, so we will take him with us [to Spain].

“Hopefully he can join in the training sessions and Axel [Tuanzebe] as well, he’ll join in, so that’s two positives and it’s a good chance for them to use this time with the players.”

McTominay has scored three goals and made one assist in 17 Premier League games for Manchester United so far this season and he has been impressing in the absence of the injured Paul Pogba.

Manchester United will return to Premier League action when they take on Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Monday night next week.

The Red Devils are aiming to get back to winning ways in the top flight after having only won one of their last five outings in the Premier League.

