Ole Gunnar Solskjaer issues clear warning to Paul Pogba at Man United

Paul Pogba (Photo: The Sport Review)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned Paul Pogba that he will have to work hard to earn a place back in the Manchester United team after his injury lay-off.

The French midfielder has not featured for the Red Devils since Boxing Day due to an ankle injury and he underwent surgery to correct the problem back in early January.

Pogba is now working on his rehabilitation behind closed doors at Carrington as he bids to make himself available for selection before the end of the current campaign.

The 26-year-old World Cup winner’s future has been a constant source of speculation in recent months amid suggestions that he could be on his way out of Old Trafford.

Now, Solskjaer has hinted that Pogba will have to step his game up if he wants to earn a spot back in the Manchester United team before the end of the current campaign.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, Solskjaer said: “Paul’s a footballer and he wants to play football. He knows he has to work hard now to get back to his best.

“He’s been out now for so long now, it’s a challenge for him as well to get back into shape.”

He added: “I’d like to say that, as soon as he gets fit, he’ll be good enough to play for the team. And I’m sure Paul’s desperate to play for us again.”

Pogba has been limited to just seven appearances in the Premier League this season due to his injury struggles.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are currently preparing for their Europa League tie against Club Brugge in the last 32 on Thursday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip