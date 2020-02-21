Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivers Man United update on Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford in training (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that it is touch and go whether Marcus Rashford will play again for Manchester United before the end of the season.

The England international is currently sidelined with a back injury and he is expected to be out for the next couple of months at the very least.

Rashford’s injury caused Manchester United to dip into the January transfer market, as the Red Devils moved to bring in striker Odion Ighalo on loan from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua.

The striker himself will naturally want to make a return to action before the end of the current campaign with Euro 2020 taking place this summer.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, Solskjaer admitted that it is not yet clear exactly when Rashford will be available for selection again for the Red Devils.

Solskjaer is quoted as saying by Sky Sports: “I would hope he’s playing this season. It will just be touch and go towards the end.

“Hopefully we can get through this tournament and prolong the season. It takes time, I’m not a doctor. I was hoping he would recover quicker than what it looks like he’s going to be out for – another few months definitely.

“If he’s not fit enough he won’t go [to the Euros].”

When quizzed as to why the injury time-frame had been extended, Solskjaer added: “He had a scan and it was a more serious fracture than we hoped and expected. He felt fine a few days before that.

“I didn’t know it takes that time to recover. When it heals he will be stronger for it so it’s important we don’t rush it and we don’t do that.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action when they take on Watford in the top flight on Sunday.

The Red Devils are aiming to make it back to back wins in the top flight after having sealed an impressive and important 2-0 win over Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

