‘It’s great’: Man United star opens up about playing with summer signing

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Victor Lindelof has admitted his delight at having linked up with Harry Maguire in the heart of Manchester United’s defence this season.

Maguire is currently settling into life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Leicester City in a big-money deal last summer.

The England international has been a constant presence in the Manchester United team this term, and he has made one assist in 25 Premier League games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

He scored his first goal for Manchester United in the 6-0 win over Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup last month and he has been forging a solid partnership with Lindelof at Old Trafford.

Lindelof has now opened up about what it’s been like playing alongside Maguire for Manchester United so far this season.

Speaking in an interview with Manchester United’s website, Lindelof said: “It’s great to play with Harry.

“He’s a fantastic player and it’s great to partner with him. We want to win more games and I think, for every game we play together, we become better and better.

“Hopefully, we can keep improving and help the team get more clean sheets and get more results.”

Both Maguire and Lindelof will be hoping to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to Premier League action with a crunch trip to Chelsea FC on Monday night.

The Red Devils head into that game looking to put right their stuttering form, with Solskjaer’s side currently eighth and six points behind Chelsea FC.

