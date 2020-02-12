Man United told 29-year-old would be ‘perfect’ signing

Tony Cascarino says Juventus star Aaron Ramsey would be a great signing for Manchester United

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 12 February 2020, 05:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Aaron Ramsey would be the perfect signing for Manchester United, according to Chelsea FC legend Tony Cascarino.

The Wales international’s future is up in the air after reports this week suggested Juventus are keen to offload the 29-year-old.

Ramsey has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot in the Juventus team since his move to the Serie A giants on a free transfer.

The box-to-box midfielder completed a move to Juventus after his contract expired at Arsenal following an 11-year spell at the club.

Manchester United are thought to be in the market to sign a new midfielder as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to improve his options in the middle of the park.

Former Chelsea FC striker Cascarino believes that Ramsey would be a great addition to the Manchester United team.

“Ramsey would be the perfect fit for United,” Cascarino wrote in the Times, as quoted by Metro.

“Ramsey played in Juventus’ defeat away to Verona on Saturday but it was fairly typical of his first season in Italy as he came on as a substitute and didn’t have an impact on the game.

“I can see the former Arsenal man back in the Premier League next season.

“Reports linking him to Manchester United make a lot of sense as he is the sort of player they need – a proven midfielder with goalscoring pedigree and plenty of Premier League experience.

“I could see him not costing too much, with Juventus possibly settling for £20 million as that would get them most of their outlay back.”

Ramsey has scored two goals in 19 games in all competitions for Juventus since his switch to the Serie A giants from Arsenal.

The Welsh midfielder is currently playing under former Chelsea FC boss Maurizio Sarri.

Ramsey netted 64 times in 369 games in all competitions for Arsenal during his long spell at the The Emirates.

Manchester United signed Sporting Lisbon playmaker Bruno Fernandes in a £57m deal in the January transfer window as well as Odion Ighalo on loan for the remainder of the season.

