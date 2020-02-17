Dimitar Berbatov names two reasons why Man United should sign 19-year-old

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Dimitar Berbatov believes Jadon Sancho would make Manchester United more “powerful” as well as providing the team with more speed.

The Red Devils have been regularly linked with a move to sign the England international from Borussia Dortmund over the past 12 months.

A report in the media this week suggested Borussia Dortmund were prepared to sell Sancho at the end of the Bundesliga campaign.

Sancho has found his best form over the past couple of months to score 12 times and make 10 assists in the German top flight.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is thought to be eager to bolster his squad in the summer after an inconsistent and frustrating season for the Red Devils.

Sancho would certainly be a marquee signing that would lift the spirits of the Manchester United support heading into the 2020-21 season.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov has urged the Red Devils to snap up Sancho for two key reasons.

“Jadon Sancho has announced that he is going to be leaving Dortmund, which came as a surprise to me,” Berbatov wrote in his Betfair blog.

“I think he is really developing well in Germany and he is still very young. The progress he has made over there has been unbelievable and hopefully he has his reasons for deciding to leave.

“His agent, family and people around him can give him advice but where he goes now is anyone’s guess.

“For me, he needs to play, he needs to continue his development and that’s why I’m surprised he wants to go because Dortmund gave him that opportunity as a player.

“He is still far away from a complete player, he is so young, so wherever he goes I hope he gets minutes so that he can play and continue his development and show how good he is.

“Is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (pictured above) going to sign him for Manchester United? Why not? Coming from my time there, I would like to see him go to Old Trafford.

“Of course, it will make them more powerful, it will give them more speed than what they already have, but the question is where will he play?”

Manchester United signed Portugal international Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Former Watford striker Odion Ighalo moved to the Red Devils on loan from Shanghai Shenhua.

Manchester United will take on Chelsea FC in their next Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

