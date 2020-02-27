Ed Woodward makes promise to Man United fans about summer signings

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Ed Woodward has promised Manchester United fans that the club will take a “planned and disciplined” approach to their business in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are likely to be linked with a whole host of players in the summer months as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to add to his squad and continue his rebuild at Old Trafford.

Manchester United signed Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in a big-money deal in January and also brought in Odion Ighalo on a six-month loan deal from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua.

Fernandes has been in good form in his first few appearances for the Red Devils as he looks to try and help Manchester United finish in the top four this season.

With the Red Devils currently just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC, the race for Champions League qualification is set to go down to the wire.

But Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman Woodward has said that the club are already thinking about how they can bolster their squad in the summer months.

Speaking on the quarterly update call for investors in Manchester United, Woodward said: “Despite being linked in the media to 111 players in January, our acquisition of just one of them – Bruno Fernandes – is an important step in that direction, demonstrating our commitment to adding experienced, world-class recruits to the exciting crop of Academy graduates that are at the heart of this developing team.

“We will take the same planned, disciplined approach this coming summer.

“In addition to the first-team signings, somewhat under the radar, we have also made a number of exciting youth acquisitions in the past year, reflecting our commitment to bringing the best talent into our Academy.

“So far, our Academy graduates have contributed over a third of first-team playing minutes this season and over half of our goals, emphasising our Academy’s status as one of the most productive in elite-level European football.

“This is an important competitive advantage for us and represents an excellent return on the fourfold increase in investment that we have made in the Academy over recent years.”

Manchester United will host Club Brugge in the return leg of their Europa League last-32 clash on Thursday night at Old Trafford.

