Robin van Persie urges Man United to sign quality 32-year-old

BT Sport pundit Robin van Persie wants to see PSG striker Edinson Cavani at Manchester United in the summer

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 5 February 2020, 06:00 UK
Robin van Persie
Robin van Persie (Photo: BT Sport)

Robin van Persie has urged Manchester United to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani in the summer transfer window.

The Uruguay international was linked with a potential January move to Manchester United but a deal failed to materialise before deadline day.

The Red Devils ended up signing former Watford striker Odion Ighalo on loan to bolster their attack for the rest of the campaign.

Cavani is set to be a free agent at the end of the 2019-20 Ligue 1 season after six seasons at the French champions.

The 32-year-old has been linked with a potential switch to La Liga side Atletico Madrid amid speculation surrounding his future.

Manchester United have failed to score in their last three Premier League games to highlight the club’s struggles up front.

Asked during a question and answer session on Twitter about which player Manchester United should sign in the summer transfer window, Van Persie tweeted: “Edinson Cavani, brilliant player and available #GoalMachine”

Cavani has scored 198 times in 296 games in all competitions over the past six and a half seasons at PSG.

The Uruguay forward has won five Ligue 1 titles since his move to PSG from Serie A giants Napoli.

Manchester United will return to Premier League action with a trip to fourth-placed Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Monday 17 February.

