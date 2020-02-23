Jurgen Klopp defends Man United about Erling Haaland transfer

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has defended Manchester United’s failure to sign Erling Haaland in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils were heavily linked with a swoop to sign the 19-year-old ahead of the January transfer window as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looked to bolster his attack for the second half of the season.

The Norwegian head coach had previously worked with his compatriot during their stint together at Molde before he took over the reins at Manchester United and Haaland moved to Austrian side RB Salzburg.

However, Borussia Dortmund beat Manchester United to Haaland’s signature after the teenager opted to complete a big-money move to Klopp’s former employers.

Haaland has hit the ground running with an incredible return of 11 goals in seven games for Dortmund to heighten his status as one of the next big talents in European football.

Manchester United, on the other hand, ended up signing former Watford striker Odion Ighalo, in a move widely ridiculed given their interest in Haaland.

But Solskjaer has found a surprising ally in the form of Klopp after the Liverpool FC boss defended Manchester United’s transfer failing.

“Everybody blames Man United for not getting him, but we wouldn’t have got him,” Klopp is quoted as saying by Metro.

“We couldn’t have got him. It’s as easy as that. He wanted a top team, as soon as possible, with an open space… Borussia Dortmund. That’s timing.

“I hope you know how much I love and respect the people at Dortmund, but it’s not that they made a perfect approach and did this and that, it was more they were there, had the space, number nine… ‘here we go, you are 19 years old, want to play Champions League, top end of Bundesliga, so go for it’.

“Nobody else had a chance, I’m pretty sure, no matter what they say.”

Manchester United will take on Watford in search of successive Premier League wins at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Liverpool FC will host West Ham United in pursuit of an 18th consecutive top-flight victory at Anfield on Monday night.

