BBC Sport pundit identifies ‘top-class’ signing Man United need

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United need another top-class centre-half to play alongside Harry Maguire, according to BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

The Red Devils captain helped Manchester United to ease to a 3-0 win against Watford at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester United eased to a comfortable win against the relegation candidates courtesy of goals from Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.

The 20-time English champions have only conceded one goal in their last six games in all competitions since a 2-0 home defeat by Burnley back in January.

Maguire has been a key part of their improvement at the back as the Manchester United captain continues to adjust to life at Old Trafford following his summer move.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appointed the world’s most expensive defender as the new club captain following Ashley Young’s move to Inter Milan in the January transfer window.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks believes Maguire still needs more help at the back to ease the pressure on the England international in the Manchester United defence.

“Earlier in the week against Chelsea, Maguire was the villain after getting away with an unacceptable challenge on striker Michy Batshuayi,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“Against Watford he wasn’t exactly the hero, but he played a pivotal role in securing a clean sheet for the Reds. Two matches, two wins, two clean sheets and six points suggest United are building from the back.

“I still think they need another top-class defender to play alongside Maguire if they intend to be taken seriously as a top-four team. With an in-form Martial – and Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford waiting to return – United have the firepower.

“What they need is a Virgil van Dijk-type figure alongside Maguire in defence.”

Manchester United signed Maguire in a £80m deal from Leicester City last summer following months of speculation linking the ex-Hull defender with a move to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils will take on Club Brugge in the second leg of their Europa League last-32 tie at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

