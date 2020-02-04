Gary Neville slams Man United’s poor planning in transfer market

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville says Manchester United have no excuse for not navigating through the transfer market smartly

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 4 February 2020, 05:30 UK
Gary Neville
Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville has slammed Manchester United’s lack of organisation in the transfer market.

The Red Devils completed a deadline-day deal to sign Odion Ighalo on loan for the remainder of the Premier League season from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua.

Ighalo’s arrival will help to fill the void left by England striker Marcus Rashford after the Manchester United number 10 suffered a back injury last month.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been forced to rely on Rashford and Anthony Martial to lead his attack throughout the Premier League campaign after Manchester United sold Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan last summer.

The Belgian striker departed Manchester United after two seasons at Old Trafford before former Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez moved to the San Siro outfit on loan from the Red Devils.

Sky Sports pundit Neville was critical of Manchester United’s failure to plan in advance for Lukaku’s departure and organise a replacement for the Belgium international.

“They just needed a body in that area. Rashford’s going to be out for another couple of months,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“I can’t let the club off the hook though, unfortunately. Romelu Lukaku told us a couple of weeks ago that he had said he was going to leave last February or March.

“That’s nine months to be able to manoeuvre and get into a position to sign a striker for the club for the long-term. And yet they have ended up desperately doing one on Deadline Day.

“The boy may do very well. He might come in and settle in, he might score goals and do a job for the club.

“But the fact that the club were in that position, knowing that Sanchez and Lukaku were leaving for many, many months, tells us that Manchester United, at this moment in time, are struggling to navigate through the transfer market smartly.”

Manchester United also signed Bruno Fernandes in a big-money deal from Portuguese outfit Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils played out a 0-0 draw with Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Ighalo could make his Manchester United debut against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Monday 17 February.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Gary Neville
Gary Neville admits he’s in disbelief about Man United signing
Paul Merson
‘It’s a shock’: Paul Merson surprised by Chelsea FC situation
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard confirms Chelsea FC midfielder will work through winter break
Gary Neville
Gary Neville admits he’s in disbelief about Man United signing
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard explains why he dropped 25-year-old Chelsea FC star
Virgil van Dijk
Juventus planning £150m bid for Liverpool FC star – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Australian Open 2020
Novak Djokovic
Australian Open 2020: Novak Djokovic, champion for record eighth time, returns to No1
Marcus Rashford
Photo: Marcus Rashford delivers update for Man United fans
Jordan Henderson (Photo: The Sport Review)
Alan Shearer: Why Liverpool FC star should win player of the year
ScoopDragon Football News Network