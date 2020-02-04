Gary Neville slams Man United’s poor planning in transfer market

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville has slammed Manchester United’s lack of organisation in the transfer market.

The Red Devils completed a deadline-day deal to sign Odion Ighalo on loan for the remainder of the Premier League season from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua.

Ighalo’s arrival will help to fill the void left by England striker Marcus Rashford after the Manchester United number 10 suffered a back injury last month.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been forced to rely on Rashford and Anthony Martial to lead his attack throughout the Premier League campaign after Manchester United sold Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan last summer.

The Belgian striker departed Manchester United after two seasons at Old Trafford before former Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez moved to the San Siro outfit on loan from the Red Devils.

Sky Sports pundit Neville was critical of Manchester United’s failure to plan in advance for Lukaku’s departure and organise a replacement for the Belgium international.

“They just needed a body in that area. Rashford’s going to be out for another couple of months,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“I can’t let the club off the hook though, unfortunately. Romelu Lukaku told us a couple of weeks ago that he had said he was going to leave last February or March.

“That’s nine months to be able to manoeuvre and get into a position to sign a striker for the club for the long-term. And yet they have ended up desperately doing one on Deadline Day.

“The boy may do very well. He might come in and settle in, he might score goals and do a job for the club.

“But the fact that the club were in that position, knowing that Sanchez and Lukaku were leaving for many, many months, tells us that Manchester United, at this moment in time, are struggling to navigate through the transfer market smartly.”

Manchester United also signed Bruno Fernandes in a big-money deal from Portuguese outfit Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils played out a 0-0 draw with Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Ighalo could make his Manchester United debut against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Monday 17 February.

