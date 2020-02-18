Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Man United to sign Tottenham star – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping Manchester United can sign Tottenham star Harry Winks, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 18 February 2020, 08:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has set his sights on the signing of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Manchester United manager has told his friends that he is eager to land Winks this summer.

The same article states that Solskjaer is hoping to complete the shock move for the 24-year-old to bolster his options in the middle of the park.

According to the same story, Manchester United are set to make a bid for the England international despite being linked with Jack Grealish and James Maddison.

The report goes on to add that Solskjaer is eager to sign young British talent and Winks fits the bill for what the Manchester United manager is after.

Manchester United are thought to be ready to offload their star player Paul Pogba and the story claims that the Red Devils will use the money generated by his sale to sign Winks in a deal worth around £40m.

The Red Devils were one of the busiest clubs in the January transfer window after Manchester United signed Portugal international Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon.

Odion Ighalo also completed a loan move to Manchester United from Shanghai Shenhua for the remainder of the campaign.

