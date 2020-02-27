Man United to step interest in 24-year-old Premier League star – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are ready to step up their interest in Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that the Red Devils are interested in a swoop to sign the Villa playmaker in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that the 20-time English champions want to conclude deals for their summer targets in February.

According to the same story, Manchester United are hoping to reach an agreement with Grealish before the Villa star makes his England debut.

The report goes on to make reference to a potential £45m contract release clause that Grealish could have in his current deal.

The Manchester Evening News go on to report that the Red Devils have previously made enquiries about Grealish.

Grealish has scored seven goals and has made six assists in 25 games in the Premier League this season, with Aston Villa currently battling to avoid relegation back to the Championship.

Grealish and his Villa team-mates will take on defending Premier League champions Manchester City in the League Cup final on Sunday.

Manchester United signed Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils also snapped up Odion Ighalo on a six-month loan deal from Shanghai Shenhua.

