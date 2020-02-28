Man United to axe midfield duo to fund Jack Grealish move – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are set to axe Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira in order to fund a move for Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express is reporting that the Red Devils are ready to get rid of Lingard and Pereira to make room in their squad and on their wage bill for the Villa skipper.

The same article states that Manchester United want to conclude a deal for Grealish before the end of February as Ed Woodward looks to conduct a key piece of transfer business.

According to the same story, Lingard and Pereira were snubbed for Manchester United’s 4-0 win over Watford in a clear indication that they will be cut at the end of the season.

The Daily Express go on to stress that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s snub of Lingard and Pereira can’t be a “coincidence” as Manchester United look to tie up a deal for Grealish.

The report adds that Solskjaer will only sell the duo if he is guaranteed replacements, preferably in the shape of Grealish.

Manchester United will return to Premier League action with a trip to Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton side at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The Red Devils are in fifth position in the Premier League table.

