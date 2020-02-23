Jack Grealish urged to reject Man United and wait for Liverpool FC move

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jack Grealish should turn down a move to Manchester United and wait for Liverpool FC to show an interest in the Aston Villa captain, according to Gabby Agbonlahor.

The Villa skipper has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United over the past couple of months following his excellent performances in the Premier League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is thought to be in the market to sign a new midfielder to bolster his options in the middle of the park amid uncertainty surrounding Paul Pogba’s future.

The former under-21 Republic of Ireland international has scored seven times and has made six assists in the Premier League this season following Villa’s promotion.

His ex-Villa team-mate Agbonlahor believes Grealish would be better-served waiting for a club like Liverpool FC to show an interest in the Villa star, adding that he could be the missing piece in Jurgen Klopp’s team.

“I am not just saying this as I have played with him, but I honestly think he is the best attacking midfield option that England have got at this current time,” Agbonlahor told Bet O’Clock, as quoted by Metro.

“That is why, when people say Grealish to Manchester United, he could do so much better than that, and he could walk into any team in the world, even Barcelona or Juventus.

“For where Manchester United are now, he could go to better teams around the world, so he doesn’t need to limit himself to just United and focus on teams who are playing in the Champions League.

“He is the missing piece that a lot of teams need right now. I watch Liverpool, and they are an outstanding team, but they are missing a player like him, Chelsea can’t break anyone down and are missing someone like Jack. Mason Mount is not on the same level as Grealish.

“There are a lot of teams that he would walk into, so it is down to Villa to have the resolve to reject bids and for them to grow as a club because they aren’t a team that should be fighting with relegation.

“They will stay up this season and will start to climb the table next year. The club will have to work out how much they actually value him at and how much it is worth to move him on.

“Unless a crazy high bid comes in for him, I would just turn the phones off and reject every bid that comes in for Jack.”

Liverpool FC are sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table and 38 points ahead of Manchester United.

The Reds will take on West Ham United in the Premier League on Monday night before Liverpool FC host Watford next weekend.

Manchester United will welcome the Hornets to Old Trafford on Sunday before the second leg of their Europa League last-32 tie on Thursday.

