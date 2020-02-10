Man City to rival Man United for 24-year-old midfielder – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United can expect to face competition from Manchester City for Jack Grealish’s signature in the summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the defending Premier League champions are ready to enter the race to land the Aston Villa captain at the end of the season.

The same article states that Grealish was the subject of “discreet enquiries” from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window but no deal came to fruition.

The report goes on to suggest that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is an admirer of Grealish, and particularly the Villa skipper’s ability to unlock opposition defences.

The Daily Mirror claim that the Citizens are ready to step up their interest but the reigning champions can expect competition from their derby rivals Manchester United.

According to the story, the 20-time English champions have made signing Grealish a priority in the summer after ending their interest in Leicester City star James Maddison.

Grealish has been in good form this season and has scored seven goals and made five assists in 23 Premier League games for Aston Villa.

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Monday next week when they travel to Chelsea FC.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip