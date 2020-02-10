Man City to rival Man United for 24-year-old midfielder – report

Manchester City and Manchester United are set for a summer battle to sign Jack Grealish, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 10 February 2020, 06:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United can expect to face competition from Manchester City for Jack Grealish’s signature in the summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the defending Premier League champions are ready to enter the race to land the Aston Villa captain at the end of the season.

The same article states that Grealish was the subject of “discreet enquiries” from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window but no deal came to fruition.

The report goes on to suggest that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is an admirer of Grealish, and particularly the Villa skipper’s ability to unlock opposition defences.

The Daily Mirror claim that the Citizens are ready to step up their interest but the reigning champions can expect competition from their derby rivals Manchester United.

According to the story, the 20-time English champions have made signing Grealish a priority in the summer after ending their interest in Leicester City star James Maddison.

Grealish has been in good form this season and has scored seven goals and made five assists in 23 Premier League games for Aston Villa.

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Monday next week when they travel to Chelsea FC.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Scott McTominay
Scott McTominay reveals first impressions of new Man United signings
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC plot move for 22-year-old Serie A striker – report
Scott McTominay
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides Man United update on Scott McTominay
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
‘He’s very complete’: Rivaldo raves about new Arsenal signing
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Dimitar Berbatov: What I really think about Man United signing Odion Ighalo
Scott McTominay
Scott McTominay reveals first impressions of new Man United signings
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal
Match in Africa 6: 52,000 fans see Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal raise $3.5 million in Cape Town
Paul Merson
Paul Merson predicts where Chelsea FC and Tottenham will finish
Jurgen Klopp
Former Man United boss sends warning to Liverpool FC
ScoopDragon Football News Network