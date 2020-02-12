Man United backed to sign in-demand 24-year-old Premier League midfielder

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Tony Cascarino believes Manchester United will sign Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have been regularly linked with a move to sign the Villa skipper over the past few months as well as Leicester City playmaker James Maddison.

Manchester United need to strengthen their options in the middle of the park given their struggles in the absences of Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay due to injury this term.

Grealish has effortlessly made the transition to Premier League football this season with a return of seven goals and five assists for Aston Villa so far.

The 24-year-old has been linked with Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC, Manchester City and Manchester United at different points of the Premier League campaign.

Grealish’s form has even attracted reported interest from Spanish duo FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Former Chelsea FC striker Cascarino believes Grealish will ultimately complete a move to Manchester United in the summer.

“I think he has got that Philippe Coutinho-type of performance,” Cascarino said of Grealish on talkSPORT, as quoted by Metro. “I think there are a number of clubs that could take Jack.

“I think Manchester United is where he will go because I think they will be the guys that will go the hardest for him.

“United now are going to go with a sledgehammer with certain transfers they want to get over the line, and Jack, I think, is going to be one of them.”

Grealish has scored 24 times in 172 games in all competitions for his boyhood club Aston Villa.

The former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international has been a first-team regular at Aston Villa since 2014.

Manchester United are in eighth position in the Premier League table ahead of their clash against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

