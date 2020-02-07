Man United told ‘complete’ Jack Grealish would succeed at Old Trafford

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour says Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish would be a success at Man United

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 7 February 2020, 08:45 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish would be a success if he completed a move to Manchester United, according to Ray Parlour.

The Villa skipper has been heavily linked with a potential big-money move in the summer following his excellent performances for his boyhood club.

Grealish was touted as a target for Manchester United in the January transfer window but a deal failed to materialise before deadline day.

However, the 24-year-old continues to be linked with Manchester United as Aston Villa battle to secure their top-flight status.

Grealish has scored seven goals and has made five assists in 23 games in the Premier League this term following Villa’s promotion from the Championship.

A report on Wednesday suggested that Manchester United are ready to make signing Grealish their top priority this summer ahead of a deal for Leicester City playmaker James Maddison.

Former Arsenal midfielder Parlour believes Grealish is the full midfield package and doesn’t expect the Villa skipper to struggle at Manchester United should a transfer come to fruition.

“Everybody has got a price,” Parlour told talkSPORT. “And he would be £80m plus in the market in the moment.

“With the sort of money sloshing around in the Premier League then he would be around that money.

“He’s a real complete midfielder. So many people who have worked with him as well say he’s got so much talent and going to a big club like Manchester United, can he do it at the top level?

“I think he’d be fine. The way he picks the ball up anywhere on the pitch, he’s very confident with his own ability.”

Manchester United signed Portugal international Bruno Fernandes in a big-money deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Odion Ighalo then also completed a loan move to Manchester United for the remainder of the Premier League season.

Manchester United will take on Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Monday 17 February.

