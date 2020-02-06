Man United make signing 24-year-old top priority in the summer – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United have made Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish their number one target ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United are eager to sign the Aston Villa talisman to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

The same article states that Manchester United can expect plenty of competition for Grealish in the summer given interest from a number of top Premier League clubs.

According to the same story, Grealish attracted plenty of interest in January but the 24-year-old wasn’t prepared to leave his boyhood club in the middle of a relegation battle.

The Daily Mirror go on to report that Manchester United are set to end their interest in Leicester City star James Maddison because the 23-year-old is close to signing a new deal with the Foxes.

The report adds that Leicester are likely to be able to offer Maddison the chance to play in the Champions League next term, unlike Manchester United who are in sixth spot.

Grealish has scored seven goals and has made five assists in 23 league outings this season, while Maddison has found the net six times and created three goals in 24 appearances.

