Man United hope to beat Chelsea FC to Jadon Sancho signing – report

Manchester United are hoping to beat Chelsea FC to the £120m signing of Jadon Sancho, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 13 February 2020, 05:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are planning to beat Chelsea FC to the £120m signing of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that Manchester United are ready to enter the race to sign Sancho at the end of the season.

The same article states that the Red Devils have identified Sancho, 19, as one of their prime targets ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

According to the same story, Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is ready to spend big on new signings in the summer.

The Daily Mirror go on to add that Chelsea FC are also ready to sign Sancho for a huge fee as Frank Lampard looks to replace Pedro and Willian.

The report suggests that the transfer battle between Chelsea FC and Manchester United could result in Sancho’s fee rising to £120m.

Borussia Dortmund are ready to finally sell the former Manchester City winger if the price is right, the story adds.

Sancho moved to Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017 after he spent a couple of seasons in the Eastland outfit’s youth set up.

The England international has scored 29 times in 84 games in all competitions over the past two and a half seasons.

Manchester United will take on Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

