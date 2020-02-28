Duncan Castles gives positive Man United update on Jadon Sancho

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United are the frontrunners to sign Jadon Sancho after Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC cooled their interest in the Borussia Dortmund forward, according to Daily Record reporter Duncan Castles.

The England international has been attracting a lot of interest from the Premier League over the past season or so following his prolific performances in the Bundesliga.

Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Manchester United were all thought to be in the running to sign Sancho from Dortmund at the end of the current campaign.

However, Daily Record reporter Castles has revealed that Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC have taken a step back from the race for Sancho’s signature.

“There’s an indication that Dortmund are ready to sell in the summer, they’ve got the development they think they can get from him, they’ve raised his value to the point where they think they can get over €100m. The agents are trying to get the best environment for Sancho,” Castles told the Transfer Window Podcast.

“With Ziyech signing for Chelsea, it makes it difficult for Chelsea to sign Sancho. Lampard was opposed to bringing Sancho in the January window and didn’t want that scale of transfer to be associated with him as his first big deal at Chelsea.

“Liverpool like Jason Sancho a lot but they’re briefing that they don’t want to overpay for him and don’t want to overpay his wages for his type and age which could cause dressing room problems.

“So that probably limits Sancho’s realistic option to Manchester United now.”

Sancho made a slow start to the 2019-20 Bundesliga season after he missed out on a move to Manchester United last summer despite relentless transfer speculation.

However, the 19-year-old has found his feet in recent months to play a key role in Dortmund’s bid to win the Bundesliga title ahead of Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig.

Sancho has scored 13 goals and has made 14 assists in 21 games in the German top flight to underline his creativity in the Borussia team.

The Dortmund forward has already struck up a brilliant partnership with former Manchester United target Erling Haaland after his move to the German side in January.

