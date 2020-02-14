Man United in pole position to sign Jadon Sancho this summer – report

Manchester United are at the front of the queue to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho this summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 14 February 2020, 08:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are in pole position to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho this summer with Chelsea FC set to land Ajax’s Hakim Ziyech, according to a report in England.

The Evening Standard is reporting that Ole Gunner Solskjaer is eager to bring Sancho to Manchester United this summer to bolster his attack ahead of the new season.

The same article states that the Red Devils boss considers Sancho a key part of his rebuild at Manchester United following a tough season for the 20-time English champions.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC were initially thought to be interested in Sancho but the west London side are on the brink of landing Ziyech.

Then Evening Standard go on to report that Sancho’s former club Manchester City are still being linked with the 19-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window.

Manchester United signed Sporting Lisbon winger Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal in the January transfer window as Solskjaer bolstered his midfield with more creativity.

The Red Devils also added former Watford striker Odion Ighalo to their squad to ease their injury crisis up front.

Manchester United will make the trip to Chelsea FC in their next Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

