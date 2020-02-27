Man United eye 20-year-old Canadian striker – report

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Gent's Canada international Jonathan David, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 27 February 2020, 07:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Gent forward Jonathan David, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Manchester United are interested in a swoop to sign the 20-year-old to bolster their attacking ranks.

The same article states that the Canada international has attracted interest from FC Porto following his excellent performances in the Jupiler League this term.

According to the same story, Manchester United’s scouts have been impressed by David and the Red Devils are expected to watch Gent’s clash against AS Roma in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Daily Mail go on to add that Manchester United will have competition from Everton, Arsenal and Leicester City.

The report continues that Gent value David at £18m after FC Porto failed with a measly £5m offer earlier this season.

David has scored 18 times in 25 games in the Belgian top flight, while the Canadian forward has netted twice in six outings in the Europa League.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is thought to be in the market to sign a striker in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have struggled to replace Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku following his move to Inter Milan last year.

Manchester United have relied heavily on Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial this season following Lukaku’s exit.

