Man United leading the race to sign proven Serie A defender – report

Manchester United are favourites to sign Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Sunday 9 February 2020, 08:45 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Il Mattino, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that Manchester United are in pole position to sign their long-term target after years of speculation.

The same article states that Manchester United are at the front of the queue ahead of Arsenal, Chelsea FC and Tottenham as the race to sign Koulibaly hots up.

According to the same story, Napoli could be forced to sell captain Koulibaly if they fail to reach the Europa League due to concerns about their finances.

Manchester United signed England international Harry Maguire in a world-record deal for a defender last summer after he completed an £80m move to Old Trafford from Leicester City.

Maguire was appointed as club captain after Ashley Young completed a move to Inter Milan in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils skipper has failed to inspire Manchester United to put together a top-four challenge as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side struggle at the back.

Solskjaer’s men are in seventh position and six points adrift of Frank Lampard’s Chelsea FC outfit.

The 20-time English champions will take on fourth-placed Chelsea FC in their next Premier League game at Stamford Bridge on Monday 17 February.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Jurgen Klopp
Trent Alexander-Arnold salutes Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp
Arsene Wenger
Arsenal want to bring Arsene Wenger back to help Mikel Arteta – report
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC chairman Tom Werner sends message to Reds fans
Mason Mount
Photo: Mason Mount continues training during Chelsea FC’s winter break
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Dimitar Berbatov: What I really think about Man United signing Odion Ighalo
Jurgen Klopp
Carlo Ancelotti admits Liverpool FC title fear
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal
Match in Africa 6: 52,000 fans see Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal raise $3.5 million in Cape Town
Paul Pogba
‘He’s the scapegoat for everything’: Pundit defends Pogba at Man United
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Paul Merson: Odion Ighalo could be the final straw for Man United
ScoopDragon Football News Network