Man United leading the race to sign proven Serie A defender – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Il Mattino, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that Manchester United are in pole position to sign their long-term target after years of speculation.

The same article states that Manchester United are at the front of the queue ahead of Arsenal, Chelsea FC and Tottenham as the race to sign Koulibaly hots up.

According to the same story, Napoli could be forced to sell captain Koulibaly if they fail to reach the Europa League due to concerns about their finances.

Manchester United signed England international Harry Maguire in a world-record deal for a defender last summer after he completed an £80m move to Old Trafford from Leicester City.

Maguire was appointed as club captain after Ashley Young completed a move to Inter Milan in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils skipper has failed to inspire Manchester United to put together a top-four challenge as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side struggle at the back.

Solskjaer’s men are in seventh position and six points adrift of Frank Lampard’s Chelsea FC outfit.

The 20-time English champions will take on fourth-placed Chelsea FC in their next Premier League game at Stamford Bridge on Monday 17 February.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip