Man United to ‘step up efforts’ to sign Senegal international this summer – report

Man United will try and sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli in the summer transfer window, according to reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 3 February 2020, 05:15 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United are planning to step up their efforts to sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli in the summer transfer window, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Red Devils are keen to seal a deal to land the 28-year-old centre-half at the end of the season, as they view him as the perfect partner for Harry Maguire at Old Trafford.

According to the same story, Manchester United have spent the last 12 months chasing the Senegal international but without having been able to seal a deal.

But despite their lack of luck so far, they will continue their efforts to try and land the central-defender at the end of the season, according to the same report.

The story also claims that the player himself is fully aware of Manchester United’s interest in signing him and is open to the idea of a transfer to the Premier League.

However, the article also makes it clear that Manchester United could face stiff competition from the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea FC for his signature in the summer.

Koulibaly has made 14 appearances for Napoli in Serie A this season and has also featured six times in the Champions League.

