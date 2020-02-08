Man United refuse to spend £94m on 22-year-old Serie A star – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are refusing to meet Inter Milan’s lavish £94m valuation of Lautaro Martinez, according to a report in England.

The Times, as quoted by The Daily Mail, is reporting that Manchester United are interested in signing the 22-year-old in the summer transfer window to bolster their attacking options.

The same article states that the Red Devils are looking to sign a young striker capable of replacing Romelu Lukaku after missing out on Erling Haaland in January.

According to the same story, Martinez has a £94m contract release clause that must be met if Manchester United or any potential suitor wants to sign the Inter star.

The report goes on to reveal that Martinez’s release clause is set to expire after two weeks of the summer transfer window but Inter won’t sell the striker for less than £94m.

Manchester United won’t be signing the Inter forward unless the San Siro outfit drop their asking price, the story concludes.

Martinez has scored 16 goals in 27 games for the Serie A title challengers so far this season.

The Red Devils sold Belgium international Romelu Lukaku to Inter in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United will make the trip to Chelsea FC in their next Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Monday 17 February.

