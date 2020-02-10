Lautaro Martinez prefers FC Barcelona over Man United move – report

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez wants to move to FC Barcelona ahead of Manchester United, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 10 February 2020, 08:45 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Lautaro Martinez would prefer to move to FC Barcelona ahead of Manchester United in the summer, according to a report.

ESPN, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Red Devils could miss out on the Argentina international in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Martinez is viewed as a potential option to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attack ahead of next season.

According to the same story, Manchester United are set to suffer another major setback in their pursuit of a new striker to replace Romelu Lukaku.

ESPN are reporting that Martinez prefers a move to FC Barcelona ahead of Manchester United to put disrupt the Red Devils’ transfer plans.

The story also claims that Inter Milan are demanding £94m for the Argentinian forward following his impressive performances for Antonio Conte this term.

Manchester United signed Odion Ighalo on loan from Chinese Super Club Shanghai Shenhua in January to bolster their attacking options.

The 20-time English champions have failed to score in their last three Premier League games.

The Red Devils could hand Ighalo his debut in Manchester United’s trip to Chelsea FC in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge next Monday.

Manchester United are six points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race to secure a Champions League qualification spot.

