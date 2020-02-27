Man United scout 21-year-old Real Madrid midfielder – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United are interested in a potential deal to sign Real Madrid flop Martin Odegaard, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet El Diario Vasco, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that Manchester United have been scouting the Denmark international ahead of a potential swoop for the youngster.

Odegaard is currently on a season-long loan at Real Sociedad from Real Madrid and he has scored four times and made five assists in 21 games this term.

The same article states that Manchester United’s head of global scouting Marcel Bout was at Real Sociedad’s clash against Valencia to watch Odegaard in action on Saturday evening.

According to the same story, the 21-year-old could seek a summer move to reignite his career following the Norwegian starlet’s struggles at Real Madrid over the past few years.

The Daily Star go on to suggest Manchester United’s Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would welcome the addition of his compatriot, having missed out on Erling Haaland in January.

Manchester United signed Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window before Odion Ighalo completed a switch on a six-month loan deal.

The Red Devils will host Club Brugge in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 clash on Thursday night after a 1-1 draw in Belgium last week.

