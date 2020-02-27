Man United scout 21-year-old Real Madrid midfielder – report

Manchester United are scouting Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 27 February 2020, 06:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United are interested in a potential deal to sign Real Madrid flop Martin Odegaard, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet El Diario Vasco, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that Manchester United have been scouting the Denmark international ahead of a potential swoop for the youngster.

Odegaard is currently on a season-long loan at Real Sociedad from Real Madrid and he has scored four times and made five assists in 21 games this term.

The same article states that Manchester United’s head of global scouting Marcel Bout was at Real Sociedad’s clash against Valencia to watch Odegaard in action on Saturday evening.

According to the same story, the 21-year-old could seek a summer move to reignite his career following the Norwegian starlet’s struggles at Real Madrid over the past few years.

The Daily Star go on to suggest Manchester United’s Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would welcome the addition of his compatriot, having missed out on Erling Haaland in January.

Manchester United signed Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window before Odion Ighalo completed a switch on a six-month loan deal.

The Red Devils will host Club Brugge in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 clash on Thursday night after a 1-1 draw in Belgium last week.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Jurgen Klopp
Thierry Henry admits watching Liverpool FC makes him feel ‘tired’
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Real Madrid v Man City
Jurgen Klopp
Thierry Henry admits watching Liverpool FC makes him feel ‘tired’
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Gary Neville admits ‘unbelievable’ Arsenal star deserves more credit
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Olympiakos
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Sky Sports pundit predicts Man United v Club Brugge
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Thierry Henry
Thierry Henry makes honest admission to Arsenal fans
Anthony Martial
Louis Saha explains where Man United star must improve his game
Maria Sharapova
Maria Sharapova, five-time Major champion, announces retirement from tennis
ScoopDragon Football News Network