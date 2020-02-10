Mauricio Pochettino still on Man United’s radar – report

Mauricio Pochettino (Photo: Screengrab)

Mauricio Pochettino is still on Manchester United’s radar, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Red Devils are still keeping tabs on the Argentinian head coach after his dismissal by Tottenham last year.

The same article states that the 20-time English champions are unlikely to axe Ole Gunnar Solskjaer unless Manchester United finish outside the top six.

According to the same story, the Red Devils are worried about potential discontent amongst their big sponsors should Manchester United fail to qualify for the Champions League for the second successive season.

The report goes on to reveal that Pochettino would like to return to the Premier League when he decides to return to football management.

Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham back in November despite leading the north London side to their first-ever Champions League final last term.

Spurs lost 2-0 to Liverpool FC in the Madrid showpiece, having beaten Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City and Ajax en route to the final.

Pochettino led Tottenham to four successive top-four finishes but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy axed Pochettino in favour of appointing Jose Mourinho.

Manchester United will return to Premier League action next Monday when they take on fourth-placed Chelsea FC in a crunch clash that could determine their top-four fate.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip