Ed Woodward gives Man United backing to sign 23-year-old Ligue 1 striker – report

Ed Woodward has given Manchester United the “green light” to go out and sign Lyon striker Moussa Dembele in a £60m deal this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that Manchester United have been keeping tabs on the Lyon striker over the past six months or so ahead of a potential swoop.

The same article states that the club’s executive vice-chairman is desperate to secure the signing of a new striker in the summer to provide competition for Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

According to the same story, Woodward has his eyes set on landing Dembele and Manchester United have been informed that the Ligue 1 club would be willing to sell.

The Daily Star go on to add that Manchester United are confident about beating Chelsea FC to Dembele’s signature despite the prospect of missing out on a top-four finish.

The article goes on to add that the Red Devils are prepared to hand Dembele a contract worth £150,000 a week to complete the move to the 20-time English champions.

Manchester United will take on top-four rivals Chelsea FC in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Monday night in a fixture that could determine whether they’ll have a shot of securing Champions League football next term.

