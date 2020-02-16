Ed Woodward gives Man United backing to sign 23-year-old Ligue 1 striker – report

Ed Woodward has sanctioned Manchester United to go all out to sign Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Sunday 16 February 2020, 07:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Ed Woodward has given Manchester United the “green light” to go out and sign Lyon striker Moussa Dembele in a £60m deal this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that Manchester United have been keeping tabs on the Lyon striker over the past six months or so ahead of a potential swoop.

The same article states that the club’s executive vice-chairman is desperate to secure the signing of a new striker in the summer to provide competition for Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

According to the same story, Woodward has his eyes set on landing Dembele and Manchester United have been informed that the Ligue 1 club would be willing to sell.

The Daily Star go on to add that Manchester United are confident about beating Chelsea FC to Dembele’s signature despite the prospect of missing out on a top-four finish.

The article goes on to add that the Red Devils are prepared to hand Dembele a contract worth £150,000 a week to complete the move to the 20-time English champions.

Manchester United will take on top-four rivals Chelsea FC in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Monday night in a fixture that could determine whether they’ll have a shot of securing Champions League football next term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Andy Robertson
‘He’s a fantastic player’: Andy Robertson raves about Liverpool FC star
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC to let these four players leave in the summer – report
Frank Lampard
Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Man United
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard gives injury update on three Chelsea FC stars ahead of Man United clash
Frank Lampard
Sky Sports pundit predicts Chelsea FC v Man United
Robin van Persie
Mason Greenwood admits he wants to emulate former Man United striker
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Four 500s, 12 cities, three surfaces, all crammed into 29 days: it must be February
Robin van Persie
Mason Greenwood admits he wants to emulate former Man United striker
Jurgen Klopp
‘We need to win everything’: Liverpool FC star discusses this season’s targets
ScoopDragon Football News Network