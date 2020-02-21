Reporter gives latest Man United transfer update on Moussa Dembele

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Lyon striker Moussa Dembele wants to move to Manchester United this summer, according to Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

The France international has been regularly linked with a move to the Premier League over the past few months but Dembele stayed put during the January transfer window.

Dembele’s future is still up in the air amid reports Lyon would be willing to sell the former Celtic striker in the summer if their asking price is met.

Manchester United are in the market to sign a new striker after the Red Devils failed to replace Romelu Lukaku last summer after his move to Serie A side Inter Milan.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been forced to heavily rely on Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in the Premier League this season.

Sky Sports News reporter Solhekol has now revealed that Dembele could be Manchester United-bound this summer.

“Manchester United will sign a striker in the summer and Lyon’s Moussa Dembele wants to move to Old Trafford,” Solhekol told Sky Sports.

“Dembele will be allowed to leave Lyon at the end of the season and he wants to return to England where he started his career at Fulham.

“Dembele has scored 13 times this season and injuries to key players meant Lyon were unwilling to let him leave in January.

“They also wanted to keep him because they are still in the Champions League and face Juventus next Wednesday.

“Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas will let Dembele leave in the summer but he will have to settle for less than his €100m (£83m) asking price.

“Chelsea tried to sign Dembele last month and were willing to pay up to £40m and he has also been watched by Manchester City, Newcastle and West Ham.

“Tottenham tried to sign him when he was at Celtic and they are looking for a striker in the summer.

“Dembele is keeping his options open but playing for a Manchester United side who have qualified for the Champions League would be a dream move.”

Manchester United signed Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils also snapped up former Watford striker Odion Ighalo on loan for the remainder of the season.

Manchester United will take on Watford in their next Premier League fixture at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils are in seventh position in the Premier League table.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip