Man United keep tabs on 23-year-old Ligue 1 striker – report

Manchester United are still interested in a deal to sign Lyon striker Moussa Dembele this summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 13 February 2020, 06:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United could rekindle their interest in Lyon striker Moussa Dembele this summer, according to a report in France.

French media outlet L’Equipe, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News, is reporting that Manchester United are still keeping tabs on Dembele.

The same article states that the Red Devils could face competition from their top-four rivals Chelsea FC in the summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Manchester United attempted to sign the former Fulham man last summer before the Blues failed with a £35m bid in the January transfer window.

The report goes on to claim that Ligue 1 side Lyon want to sell Dembele at the end of the season, opening the door for Manchester United to bolster their attacking ranks with the addition of Dembele.

Manchester United ended up signing ex-Watford striker Odion Ighalo on loan for the remainder of the season in the January transfer window such was the club’s desperation to secure some cover up front.

The Red Devils sold Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan last summer to leave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer short on attacking options heading into the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Manchester United will return to Premier League action with a tricky game against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Monday night in search of a first win in four games.

