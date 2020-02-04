‘Dream come true’: New Man United signing breaks silence about transfer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Odion Ighalo has admitted that it’s a “dream come true” to complete a move to Manchester United.

The Nigeria international secured a temporary switch to the 20-time English champions on loan for the remainder of the Premier League season from Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Shenhua.

Ighalo returns to the Premier League over two years since he quit Watford to move to China despite having built a promising reputation in the English top flight.

The 30-year-old scored 39 times in 89 games in all competitions for Watford, including a respectable return of 15 goals in 31 games in the 2016-17 Premier League season.

Ighalo will be tasked with providing cover for Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as Manchester United look to put together a late bid for a top-four finish.

Rashford is currently sidelined with a back injury to leave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer short on options up front after Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez moved to Inter Milan last summer.

Speaking to Sky Sports about his move to Manchester United on deadline day, Ighalo is quoted as saying:

“It’s a dream come true because since I was a kid I followed and dreamt of Manchester United.

“But it is a reality now. I cannot say much more now until I get started.”

Ighalo added: “It’s been crazy. Obviously, I am happy to be in Manchester first of all.

“This is a great opportunity for me and I am grateful to God, and to my agent, and the coach who has given me this opportunity to be here.

“I am happy to be here and to work out with the team and finish very well this season.

“The plan is to just chill today because I travelled a very long way from Shanghai to Manchester.

“Today is to just rest and tomorrow we start to work.”

The Nigerian forward could make his Manchester United debut in their next Premier League fixture at fourth-placed Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge after the winter break on Monday 17 February.

Manchester United are in sixth position in the Premier League table.

