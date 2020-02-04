‘Nothing to lose’: Jaap Stam gives verdict on Man United signing Odion Ighalo

Jaap Stam says Odion Ighalo has nothing to lose at Manchester United during his loan stint

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 4 February 2020, 08:45 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Odion Ighalo has nothing to lose at Manchester United during his loan spell, according to Dutch legend Jaap Stam.

The 30-year-old completed a surprise move to Manchester United on loan for the remainder of the Premier League season.

The Red Devils brought in the Nigeria international from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua to provide cover up front.

Ighalo scored 39 times in 89 games during two and a half seasons at Watford before he moved to China in 2017.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has found his options limited after Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez moved to Inter Milan last summer.

England international Marcus Rashford suffered a serious back problem last month to leave Solskjaer with just Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood to lead his attack.

Former Manchester United defender Stam has issued his backing for Ighalo’s signing, adding that Nigerian striker will get more opportunities to score than he did during his stint at Watford.

“He’s got nothing to lose because nobody thought he would be a United player,” Stam told Sky Sports.

“United have the confidence in him. We’re all a bit surprised, but he can just go in there and do his thing. We all want to see United get back up there.

“Like all former players and United supporters, we wish him well. He’s joining a big family. Everybody within the club hopes that every player will do well and is going to perform.

“I’m sure he’ll feel welcome and hopefully he’s going to produce.”

“He’s now playing with better players than he was at Watford, so he will get more opportunities to score than at Watford.

“I’m sure he’s got the ability. He wasn’t their first choice, but you assume people have seen him and trust what he can bring.”

Manchester United played out a goalless draw with Wolves at Old Trafford on Saturday as Ighalo’s fellow new signing Bruno Fernandes made his debut in the Premier League.

Ighalo could feature for the first time when Manchester United make the trip to fourth-placed Chelsea FC in their next Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge on Monday 17 January.

