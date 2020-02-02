Ole Gunnar Solskjaer outlines why Man United signed Odion Ighalo

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is backing Odion Ighalo to bring a different threat to the Manchester United team after the striker completed his loan move to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils signed the former Watford striker on loan for the remainder of the season from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua to ease their injury crisis up front.

Manchester United are reported to have paid £4m in a loan fee to secure the 30-year-old’s signature – and Ighalo will be tasked with providing cover for the injured Marcus Rashford.

The 20-time English champions were linked with some big names during the January transfer window, including Paris Saint-Germain’s Edinson Cavani and AC Milan’s Krzysztof Piatek.

Naturally, Ighalo’s loan move raised eyebrows considering that the Nigeria international has been plying his trade in the Chinese Super League since 2017.

Manchester United manager Solskjaer shed light on the decision to sign Ighalo in a loan deal.

“Odion is an experienced player. He will come in and give us an option of a different type of centre-forward for the short spell he’s staying with us,” Solskjaer is quoted as saying by Metro.

“A great lad and very professional, he will make the most of his time here.”

The Nigerian forward scored 36 times in 90 league during a two-and-a-half season stint at Watford.

Ighalo netted 15 times in 37 Premier League appearances in his only full season in the English top flight.

The 30-year-old has scored 46 times in 74 outings in China.

Manchester United will return to Premier League action after the winter break with a trip to Chelsea FC.

