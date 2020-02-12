Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to Man United to sign two new strikers – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Manchester United to sign two new strikers this summer, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Solskjaer is eager to improve his attack ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

The same article states that the Red Devils boss is still reeling from missing out on the signing of Erling Haaland last month and Solskjaer is hoping the club can make amends by signing two new forwards this summer.

According to the same story, Manchester United are prepared to sell on-loan Inter Milan star Alexis Sanchez following his disastrous spell at Old Trafford.

The report goes on to add that Solskjaer is ready to sanction Sanchez’s sale despite having claimed that the former Arsenal striker has a future at Manchester United last month.

Manchester United are in desperate need of reinforcements up front after the 20-time English champions failed to score in their last three Premier League games.

The Red Devils signed former Watford striker Odion Ighalo on a loan deal from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua in the January transfer window.

Manchester United will return to Premier League action with a difficult game against fourth-placed Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip