Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to Man United to sign two new strikers – report

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to improve his attack this summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 12 February 2020, 07:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Manchester United to sign two new strikers this summer, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Solskjaer is eager to improve his attack ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

The same article states that the Red Devils boss is still reeling from missing out on the signing of Erling Haaland last month and Solskjaer is hoping the club can make amends by signing two new forwards this summer.

According to the same story, Manchester United are prepared to sell on-loan Inter Milan star Alexis Sanchez following his disastrous spell at Old Trafford.

The report goes on to add that Solskjaer is ready to sanction Sanchez’s sale despite having claimed that the former Arsenal striker has a future at Manchester United last month.

Manchester United are in desperate need of reinforcements up front after the 20-time English champions failed to score in their last three Premier League games.

The Red Devils signed former Watford striker Odion Ighalo on a loan deal from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua in the January transfer window.

Manchester United will return to Premier League action with a difficult game against fourth-placed Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Paul Pogba
Sky Sports News reporter delivers update on Man United star’s future
Scott McTominay
Man United handed major injury boost ahead of Chelsea FC trip
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
‘He’s strong’: Yohan Cabaye raves about incoming Arsenal signing
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta makes prediction about where Arsenal will finish
Juan Mata
Cesar Azpilicueta: I’m still very good friends with Man United playmaker
Robbie Savage
Robbie Savage predicts where Tottenham and Man United will finish
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Mesut Ozil
‘We’re much happier’: Mesut Ozil opens up on Arsenal life under Mikel Arteta
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ed Woodward makes promise to Man United fans about summer signings
Paul Merson
Paul Merson urges Arsenal to sign 24-year-old Premier League defender
ScoopDragon Football News Network