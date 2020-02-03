‘Massive gamble’: Paul Merson gives verdict on new Man United signing

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson describes Manchester United's loan signing of Odion Ighalo as a "massive gamble"

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 3 February 2020, 08:30 UK
Paul Merson
Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson has claimed that Manchester United’s decision to sign Odion Ighalo on loan is a “massive gamble”.

The Red Devils snapped up the former Watford striker on loan for the remainder of the season from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua on Friday.

The Nigeria international will be tasked with adding more firepower to the Manchester United team in the absence of injured striker Marcus Rashford, who is sidelined with a back injury.

Manchester United were linked with a host of big names during the January transfer window but the Red Devils made a surprise swoop for Ighalo despite the 30-year-old spending the last two years in China.

Sky Sports pundit Merson raised question marks about Manchester United’s decision to sign Ighalo on loan for the remainder of the Premier League campaign.

“Ighalo is a massive gamble,” Merson told Soccer Saturday. “This lad could run on the pitch and we all say ‘Oh my God, what’s happened here?’

“You feel for Mason Greenwood, but you’re relieved for him too. Greenwood needs to come in when the team’s playing well and is able to look after him.”

Ighalo scored 39 times in 99 games in all competitions during his stint at Watford.

The Nigerian striker built a big reputation during his only full season in the Premier League with a return of 15 goals.

Ighalo completed a lucrative move to the Chinese Super League in 2017 following his mixed performances for Watford.

The 30-year-old completed a switch to Shanghai Shenhua in 2019 where he has scored 10 times in 19 games.

Ighalo could make his Manchester United debut against Chelsea FC on Monday 17 February.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Gary Neville
Gary Neville admits he’s in disbelief about Man United signing
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Diogo Dalot fires warning at Man United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Mesut Ozil
Unai Emery warns Mikel Arteta about ‘unpredictable’ Arsenal star
Mikel Arteta
Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Burnley v Arsenal
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard praises ‘incredible’ Chelsea FC striker
Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)
‘A very talented player’: Sky Sports pundit discusses new Man United signing
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Australian Open 2020
Novak Djokovic
Australian Open 2020: Novak Djokovic, champion for record eighth time, returns to No1
Marcus Rashford
Photo: Marcus Rashford delivers update for Man United fans
Jordan Henderson (Photo: The Sport Review)
Alan Shearer: Why Liverpool FC star should win player of the year
ScoopDragon Football News Network