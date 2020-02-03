‘Massive gamble’: Paul Merson gives verdict on new Man United signing

Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson has claimed that Manchester United’s decision to sign Odion Ighalo on loan is a “massive gamble”.

The Red Devils snapped up the former Watford striker on loan for the remainder of the season from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua on Friday.

The Nigeria international will be tasked with adding more firepower to the Manchester United team in the absence of injured striker Marcus Rashford, who is sidelined with a back injury.

Manchester United were linked with a host of big names during the January transfer window but the Red Devils made a surprise swoop for Ighalo despite the 30-year-old spending the last two years in China.

Sky Sports pundit Merson raised question marks about Manchester United’s decision to sign Ighalo on loan for the remainder of the Premier League campaign.

“Ighalo is a massive gamble,” Merson told Soccer Saturday. “This lad could run on the pitch and we all say ‘Oh my God, what’s happened here?’

“You feel for Mason Greenwood, but you’re relieved for him too. Greenwood needs to come in when the team’s playing well and is able to look after him.”

Ighalo scored 39 times in 99 games in all competitions during his stint at Watford.

The Nigerian striker built a big reputation during his only full season in the Premier League with a return of 15 goals.

Ighalo completed a lucrative move to the Chinese Super League in 2017 following his mixed performances for Watford.

The 30-year-old completed a switch to Shanghai Shenhua in 2019 where he has scored 10 times in 19 games.

Ighalo could make his Manchester United debut against Chelsea FC on Monday 17 February.

