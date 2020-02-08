Man United make £150m decision about Paul Pogba – report

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Manchester United are set to allow Paul Pogba to leave Old Trafford this summer, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the France international has been given permission by Manchester United to seek a move to a new club following an injury-ravaged season.

The same article states that Manchester United were asking for £180m last summer amid interest from Serie A champions Juventus and Spanish giants Real Madrid.

According to the same story, the Red Devils have dropped their asking price by £30m and Pogba will be allowed to leave Manchester United if they receive a £150m bid.

The article goes on to state that the 26-year-old is eager to leave Manchester United to ensure that he wins top trophies during the prime of his football career.

Manchester United re-signed Pogba in a £89m deal from Juventus in the 2016 summer transfer window during Jose Mourinho’s stint in charge of the Old Trafford side.

Pogba has won the Europa League and the League Cup since his return to Manchester United but the French midfielder has been unable to inspire the Red Devils to the Premier League or the Champions League.

Manchester United will return to Premier League action with a trip to Chelsea FC on Monday 17 February.

