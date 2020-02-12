Alan Shearer makes Man United prediction about Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba (Photo: The Sport Review)

Alan Shearer has predicted that Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United this summer after he impresses for France at the European championship.

The France international has been sidelined for most of the 2019-20 Premier League season due to a persistent ankle problem.

Pogba suffered the problem in a 1-1 draw with Arsenal at Old Trafford at the end of September before he made a short-lived return in December.

The 26-year-old’s future at Manchester United has been a source of relentless debate over the past few months.

Pogba has been linked with a big-money move to La Liga giants Real Madrid as well as a potential return to former club Juventus.

Reports in the British media have suggested that Manchester United are prepared to lower their asking price for Pogba in order to ensure his sale.

Former Newcastle striker Shearer believes Pogba is set to leave Manchester United this summer once he has put himself in the shop window at Euro 2020.

“It’s crunch time for Paul Pogba’s career at Manchester United,” Shearer told The Sun. “Either commit and sign another deal, or sell.

“My guess is United will cut their losses and try to move on from a four-year spell which was not what either party planned. I think he probably feels a little bit let down by what’s gone on at United, it’s a mess on both sides.

“When he signed he was supposed to be the start of a rebuild — the glory days returning. The club have not delivered on their promises, so it’s not the deal he signed up for. Pogba has had injuries but United have never seen the best of the midfielder, either.

“The club want around £150m, whether they’ll get that sort of money depends on him coming back into the team this season and then playing well in the Euros.

“There’s no doubt he’s one of the best players at United when he’s fit and raring to go — but the fans have not seen enough of that. I doubt they ever will. My guess is that he’ll be fit before the summer, have a good Euros, then he’ll be off.

“There’s every possibility he could win the tournament with France, be the star — and then someone would pay big money for him.”

Manchester United signed Sporting Lisbon playmaker Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal in the January transfer window to add more creativity to their midfield in the absence of Pogba.

The Red Devils will return to Premier League action with an away clash at Chelsea FC on Monday night.

