Man United make Paul Pogba decision ahead of Euro 2020 – report

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Manchester United are hoping to sell Paul Pogba before the start of Euro 2020, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that Manchester United are plotting a big recruitment drive in the summer transfer window to overhaul Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s current squad.

The same article states that the 20-time English champions are looking to bolster their transfer kitty by offloading the club’s record signing at the earliest available opportunity.

According to the same story, Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is hoping to sell Pogba for £100m before the start of this summer’s European championship.

The Daily Mirror go on to add that Woodward doesn’t want Pogba’s situation to be a distraction during their summer pre-season tour.

The report reveals that Woodward has promised Solskjaer that the funds raised from Pogba’s sale can be reinvested into two new midfielders this summer.

Manchester United are in ninth position in the Premier League table, with their hopes of securing a Champions League spot looking rather bleak at the moment.

The Red Devils will make the trip to fourth-placed Chelsea FC in their next Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

Manchester United return to Europa League action on Thursday with a clash against Club Brugge in the first leg of their last-32 tie.

