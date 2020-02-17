Man United make Paul Pogba decision ahead of Euro 2020 – report

Manchester United want to sell Paul Pogba before Euro 2020 this summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 17 February 2020, 07:30 UK
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Manchester United are hoping to sell Paul Pogba before the start of Euro 2020, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that Manchester United are plotting a big recruitment drive in the summer transfer window to overhaul Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s current squad.

The same article states that the 20-time English champions are looking to bolster their transfer kitty by offloading the club’s record signing at the earliest available opportunity.

According to the same story, Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is hoping to sell Pogba for £100m before the start of this summer’s European championship.

The Daily Mirror go on to add that Woodward doesn’t want Pogba’s situation to be a distraction during their summer pre-season tour.

The report reveals that Woodward has promised Solskjaer that the funds raised from Pogba’s sale can be reinvested into two new midfielders this summer.

Manchester United are in ninth position in the Premier League table, with their hopes of securing a Champions League spot looking rather bleak at the moment.

The Red Devils will make the trip to fourth-placed Chelsea FC in their next Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

Manchester United return to Europa League action on Thursday with a clash against Club Brugge in the first leg of their last-32 tie.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Ian Wright
‘A brilliant signing’: Ian Wright praises Chelsea FC transfer move
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Newcastle
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Man United
Frank Lampard
Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Man United
Ian Wright
‘A brilliant signing’: Ian Wright praises Chelsea FC transfer move
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops hint about new Man United signing ahead of Chelsea FC trip
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Gael Monfils
Rotterdam 2020: Gael Monfils beats Auger-Aliassime to win 10th title – back-to-back for first time
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta opens up about signings at Arsenal this summer
Frank Lampard
‘We’re excited’: Frank Lampard raves about incoming Chelsea FC signing
ScoopDragon Football News Network