Roy Keane offers advice to Man United about Paul Pogba situation

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Roy Keane says Manchester United should cut their losses and sell Paul Pogba after his agent’s recent comments aimed at Ole Gunner Solskjaer.

Mino Raiola was heavily critical of the Manchester United manager in the lead-up to their Premier League clash at Chelsea FC on Monday night.

The Italian agent’s outburst didn’t distract the Red Devils from their task as Manchester United secured a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge in Pogba’s absence.

The France international has missed most of the Premier League season with an ankle problem, although the 26-year-old’s commitment has been questioned by some pundits.

Pogba has been regularly linked with a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid or a return to his former club Juventus over the past 12 months or so.

Former Manchester United captain Keane has urged the Red Devils to offload Pogba to end the circus surrounding his future at Old Trafford.

“There’s been lots of noises coming out of Pogba’s camp for a number of months,” Keane told Sky Sports on Monday night.

“The simple thing I would do is move him on in the summer. He is a good player but there is too much baggage with him and his agent so just move him on.

“Sometimes you have to lose to win. It might backfire on you, but if it’s not right for the club and these agents are laughing at you, then let these lads go. Look at the bigger picture.

“Don’t be chasing after these players who don’t really want to be at the club.

“I don’t think Pogba wants to be there. So just shake his hand and off you go.”

Manchester United signed Pogba in an £89m deal from Serie A side Juventus in the 2016 summer transfer window after the French star had left Old Trafford for Turin as a teenager back in 2012.

Pogba has won the Europa League and the League Cup since his return to Old Trafford but the French midfielder has failed to live up to his price tag.

