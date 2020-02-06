Man United attempted to sign Bournemouth winger in January – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United made an approach to sign Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Record, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Red Devils looked to land the Scotland international last month to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attacking ranks.

The same article states that Fraser is set to become a free agent in the summer when his contract expires, leading to links with Arsenal and West Ham United.

According to the same story, Manchester United submitted an enquiry about Fraser in the January transfer window.

Although the Daily Record claim that Bournemouth were prepared to sell Fraser for £15m in January, Manchester United didn’t follow up their interest in the Scottish winger.

Manchester United ended up signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal last week to bolster Solskjaer’s options in the middle of the park.

The Red Devils also completed a surprise loan deal to sign former Watford striker Odion Ighalo on loan for the remainder of the Premier League campaign from Shanghai Shenhua.

Manchester United have failed to score in their last three Premier League games following a 0-0 draw with Wolves last weekend.

The Red Devils will make the trip to Chelsea FC after the winter break on Monday 17 February.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip