Man United interested in Norwich duo this summer – report

Manchester United are interested in Norwich City duo Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons, according to a report in England

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 17 February 2020, 07:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are interested in a potential swoop to sign Norwich City duo Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Norwich pair have emerged as surprise targets for Manchester United ahead of the summer transfer window following their strong performances in the Premier League this season.

The same article goes on state that the Red Devils have also got an interest in West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to improve his midfield options.

According to the same story, Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish remains their number one target ahead of James Maddison but Manchester United could also consider Bayern Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz.

The Daily Mail list a number of different summer targets that are on Manchester United’s radar as Solskjaer looks to oversee a major overhaul of the squad.

The names mentioned in the report include Borussia Dortmnund winger Jadon Sancho, RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, Bayern Munich striker Thomas Mueller and Lyon’s Moussa Dembele.

Manchester United signed Portugal international Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Former Watford striker Odion Ighalo completed a move to Manchester United on a season-long loan.

