Josh King breaks silence about failed Man United move

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Josh King has admitted that it would have been a “dream come true” to have signed for Manchester United in the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old was touted as a possible target for the Red Devils in the January window as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looked to bolster his attacking options at Old Trafford.

Ultimately, the transfer didn’t materialise as Manchester United instead opted to sign Odion Ighalo on loan from Shanghai Shenhua until the end of the season last month.

King spent five years at Old Trafford at the start of his career and he has now admitted that he would have loved to have returned to Manchester United in the January window.

As things stand, however, King remains at Bournemouth until the end of the season at least.

Discussing the failed transfer for the first time, King is quoted as saying by Metro: “How close it was I have no complete answer to. I have to watch what I say.

“I had some faith that it was going to happen. And it was a bit sensitive for me considering that I moved to England as a 16-year-old to achieve my dream and wanted to reach that goal at Manchester United.

“It did not [happen] and then I made a choice and left. When you hear that you are connected to United and a bid comes in, then the feelings you had as a 16-year-old come back to you.

“But why it did not happen, I do not know.

“I’m a Bournemouth player and I really enjoy it here. But it had been a dream come true, I will not lie. But that didn’t happen and I’m going to give everything to Bournemouth as long as I’m at this club.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action when they head to Chelsea FC in the top flight on Monday next week.

The Red Devils squad are currently in Spain and taking part in a warm weather training camp as they make the most of their winter break.

