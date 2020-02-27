Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Club Brugge

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to seal their spot in the last 16 of the Europa League by claiming a 1-0 win over Club Brugge at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

The Red Devils head into the game looking to build on their recent good form and on the back of their 3-0 win over Watford at the weekend.

January signing Bruno Fernandes has been impressing with his performances in recent weeks, and the Portugal international will be expecting to feature on Thursday night at Old Trafford.

Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw with Club Brugge in the first leg of the tie in Belgium last week and the Red Devils will be hoping to do the business in front of their home fans and seal their spot in the next round.

Former Manchester United striker Owen is not expecting to see the Red Devils have any problems against Club Brugge and he is tipping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to claim a 1-0 victory.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Manchester United continued their excellent run of form with a comprehensive 3-0 defeat of Watford on Sunday although that scoreline did not flatter the Hornets who might have got something from the game on another day.

“Anthony Martial has scored in his last three appearances for United and his equaliser in Bruges could be the vital goal in the tie.

“This might not be the walk in the park that many would have us believe, but I expect Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to make it safely through to the last 16.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they travel to Goodison Park to take on Everton.

After that, they will face Derby County away from home next Thursday in the FA Cup fifth round.

