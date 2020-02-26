Sky Sports pundit predicts Man United v Club Brugge

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Manchester United to claim their spot in the last 16 of the Europa League with a 2-0 win over Club Brugge at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

The Red Devils head into the game after they claimed a 1-1 draw with the Belgian side in the first leg away from home last week.

Manchester United have been in good form in recent games and they claimed a 3-0 victory over Watford in their most recent Premier League outing at the weekend.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side also earned praise for the way they performed during their 2-0 win over Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge earlier this month.

The Red Devils will now be hoping to seal their spot in the last 16 of the Europa League as they bid to make it to the latter stages of Europe’s second tier club competition.

And former Arsenal star Nicholas is not expecting the Red Devils to have any problems when they take on their Belgian opponents on Thursday night.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Nicholas said: “Manchester United are getting a pat on the back after victory against Watford but I still think there are issues.

“Jesse Lingard is back in training, as is Scott McTominay, while Paul Pogba is on the verge of returning – does that disrupt things again? I do not think Pogba gets back in.

“Anthony Martial is in good goalscoring form, Juan Mata has been their best creative player as of late and young Mason Greenwood has been getting on the scoresheet too. Bruno Fernandes has been brilliant since coming in.

“Their next few league games are tremendously tough – Everton, Manchester City, Tottenham, Sheffield United – so it will be good to get past this one and keep another clean sheet. I’m backing them to do that.”

After Thursday’s game, Manchester United will then turn their attentions back towards Premier League affairs and their home clash against Everton on Sunday.

