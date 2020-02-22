BBC Sport pundit predicts Man United v Watford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Manchester United to make it back to back wins in the Premier League by claiming a 2-0 win over Watford on Sunday.

The Red Devils head into the game fresh from their impressive 2-0 win over Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge last week as they claimed an important victory in the race for a top-four finish.

That win has left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in seventh place in the table and just three points behind Chelsea FC as the race for Champions League qualification begins to hot up.

Manchester United are now gearing up for a home clash against Watford this weekend as they look to build on their win in west London and string some good form together at an important stage of the season.

And former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to claim a relatively comfortable home win in front of their fans at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Watford’s revival has hit the buffers a little bit, but Manchester United still worry me in a game like this.

“Against the top teams, it seems like they like the challenge and that is what gets them going.

“But, especially at home, and against teams they should be beating, they seem to struggle more.

“I still think they will beat Watford, but they cannot afford to think they can just turn up and win.

“If United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to get that point across to his players, then he should just make them watch a re-run of their defeat against the Hornets in December, to remind them how dismal they were.”

January signing Odion Ighalo could feature against his former employers Watford on Sunday after he joined the Red Devils on loan from Shanghai Shenhua last month.

The Red Devils also signed Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon last month.

