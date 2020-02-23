Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Man United v Watford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Dimitar Berbatov is confident that Manchester United will secure a comfortable win against Watford at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils were impressive 2-0 winners against fourth-placed Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Monday night to bolster their hopes of finishing in the top four.

Manchester United have struggled to string a run of victories together in the Premier League so far this season, undermining their hopes of securing a return to the Champions League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have only managed to win one of their last four league games but the Red Devils remain within touching distance of Chelsea FC.

Watford’s revival under Nigel Pearson has hit the speed bumps in recent weeks, failing to secure a win in their last four Premier League outings.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov is backing the Red Devils to edge to a straightforward win against the Hornets on Sunday.

“They can take a lot of confidence from the way they played against Chelsea, they have to put to bed the draw against Bruges because now they need to focus on the race for the top four,” Betfair ambassador Berbatov told Metro.

“Their new players are integrating into the team nicely, and they have a big opportunity to put on a strong performance in front of the home crowd at Old Trafford – they need to win it, otherwise it makes Monday’s win pointless.”

Manchester United lost 2-0 to Watford at Vicarage Road in the reverse of this fixture in December.

The Red Devils will take on a Watford side that are winless in 12 trips to Old Trafford, losing in eight successive games.

Although Manchester United’s form has been patchy this season, Solskjaer’s side have only lost one of their past 11 games in front of their home supporters.

