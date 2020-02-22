Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Man United v Watford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Manchester United to claim a 2-1 win over Watford in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils head into the game looking to make it back to back wins in the top flight after having won an impressive game 2-0 against Chelsea FC last Monday night.

Manchester United will now be eager to start finding some form in the coming weeks as the race for Champions League qualification via a top four finish hots up.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have struggled to find consistent form in all competitions this season and they have only won two of their last five games in the Premier League.

However, former Arsenal star Nicholas is backing the Red Devils to get the job done when they host the Hornets at Old Trafford this weekend.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Nicholas said: “It is another unpredictable scenario for Manchester United.

“I thought they were ordinary again in Bruges. Anthony Martial got another goal. What is the formation going to be this weekend? It is a weird thing to navigate and pick apart.

“On any given day, it is usually a banker, but because of how Manchester United are now, you cannot guarantee anything. Watford are battling for their lives and they will scrap away and be a handful if they can get going.

“With a Watford win potentially lifting them out of this hole, I do not see a lot in this one.

“I’m finding it hard to make a strong case for Manchester United but with Martial back in the goals, I will opt for a narrow home win, although I wouldn’t be surprised by a draw.”

Manchester United’s new loan signing Odion Ighalo could end up featuring against his former club at Old Trafford this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils will return to Europa League action on Thursday when they host Club Brugge in the return leg of their last 32 clash, after having drawn the first leg 1-1.

