Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Man United v Watford

Charlie Nicholas looks ahead to Man United's home clash with Watford on Sunday afternoon

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 22 February 2020, 23:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Manchester United to claim a 2-1 win over Watford in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils head into the game looking to make it back to back wins in the top flight after having won an impressive game 2-0 against Chelsea FC last Monday night.

Manchester United will now be eager to start finding some form in the coming weeks as the race for Champions League qualification via a top four finish hots up.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have struggled to find consistent form in all competitions this season and they have only won two of their last five games in the Premier League.

However, former Arsenal star Nicholas is backing the Red Devils to get the job done when they host the Hornets at Old Trafford this weekend.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Nicholas said: “It is another unpredictable scenario for Manchester United.

“I thought they were ordinary again in Bruges. Anthony Martial got another goal. What is the formation going to be this weekend? It is a weird thing to navigate and pick apart.

“On any given day, it is usually a banker, but because of how Manchester United are now, you cannot guarantee anything. Watford are battling for their lives and they will scrap away and be a handful if they can get going.

“With a Watford win potentially lifting them out of this hole, I do not see a lot in this one.

“I’m finding it hard to make a strong case for Manchester United but with Martial back in the goals, I will opt for a narrow home win, although I wouldn’t be surprised by a draw.”

Manchester United’s new loan signing Odion Ighalo could end up featuring against his former club at Old Trafford this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils will return to Europa League action on Thursday when they host Club Brugge in the return leg of their last 32 clash, after having drawn the first leg 1-1.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Robin van Persie
‘Looks promising’: Robin van Persie on new Man United signing
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Everton
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Watford
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Tottenham
Michael Owen
Michael Owen raves about Frank Lampard after Chelsea FC’s 2-1 win over Tottenham
Frank Lampard
Cesc Fabregas sends message to Marcos Alonso after Chelsea FC’s 2-1 win over Tottenham
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Roger Federer
Roger Federer to miss Dubai, Indian Wells, Miami and French Open after knee surgery
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Everton
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal teenager has been impressing him
ScoopDragon Football News Network